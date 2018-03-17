Views on anthem bill to be heard

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the Government will spare plenty of time to hear public views over a bill on implementing the National Anthem Law in Hong Kong.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Cheung said officials will discuss the issue at the Legislative Council on March 23.

“Our timetable now is to introduce the bill into the LegCo only in July before the summer recess.

“There will be a long period of summer recess to digest, to listen to the views of the community.”

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also spoke on the issue after attending a radio programme today.

"I think that for local students in Hong Kong, they have to learn about our national anthem and also the background as well. So that will be the direction we are heading to.”