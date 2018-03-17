DSE test fee arrangement adjusted

The Government announced today it will only pay examination fees for school candidates sitting for the 2019 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination.

The 2018-19 Budget proposed to pay candidates’ DSE Examination fees.

Today’s announcement clarifies that candidates must be studying at registered schools that can participate in the examination.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said in a statement the adjusted arrangement can eliminate those who enter the examination for fun because of free examination fees or to intentionally disturb order at test venues.

"The prime principle is the interests of candidates sitting for the 2019 HKDSE Examination when finalising the arrangements. We have to ensure that they can take the examination at ease without being disturbed unnecessarily."

Speaking to media today after attending a radio programme, he added: “I think the proposal that we now make is to provide a very stable environment so that the candidate can perform their best at the examination.”

The Examinations & Assessment Authority will notify schools about the details of examination registration and upload the Instructions to Applicants onto its website.