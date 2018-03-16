James Lau visits Central & Western

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (right) chats with Smithfield Market tenants.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau today visited a public market and a co-working space in Central & Western District.

He met tenants at Smithfield Market to learn about their business environment. He also listened to their views on the market's facilities and management.

Commissioned in 1996, the market now has 216 stalls providing daily food and necessities to nearby residents.

Mr Lau then went to co-working space Naked Hub to learn about the operation of startups and small and medium enterprises there.

The co-working space helps startups, SMEs and multinational companies across all industries.

It provides a vibrant online community for tenants to develop synergy and grow their businesses.

Mr Lau concluded his visit by meeting Central & Western District Councillors.