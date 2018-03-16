Edward Yau visits Southern District

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left) tours the Smiling HeART handicraft workshop during his Southern District visit.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today visited a social enterprise and the Federation of Youth Groups Jockey Club Social Innovation Centre in Southern District.

At the Wong Chuk Hang Complex, Mr Yau toured the Smiling HeART handicraft workshop.

The Tung Wah Group of Hospitals social enterprise provides handicraft training to women who are mentally ill or emotionally disturbed.

It encourages these women to unleash their creativity and make unique handicrafts to sell to the community and online. It also provides tailor-made services.

He then visited the Federation of Youth Groups Jockey Club Social Innovation Centre where young entrepreneurs shared their startup experiences with him.

The centre provides co-working space and other office facilities to young entrepreneurs and helps them expand their networks and identify suitable investors.

It has helped 30 youth entrepreneurs start businesses so far.

Mr Yau also met Southern District Councillors to discuss transport, job opportunities, tourism and creative industries.