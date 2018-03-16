Interdepartmental drill held

The Fire Services Department launched a 24-hour interdepartmental drill called "Exercise Raven" at the Fire & Ambulance Services Academy in Tseung Kwan O today.

It included a simulation of an accident in which a railway train suddenly halts, causing chaos with multiple injuries and commuters having conflicts with Mass Transit Railway staff.

Another incident involved a leak of hazardous material. Firefighters rehearsed evacuating passengers and set up a cleaning area for them to wash off the toxic material.

The exercise also covered a re-enactment of a major traffic issue inside a road tunnel.

It involved the participation of various organisations including the Police, the Government Flying Service, the Hospital Authority and the Auxiliary Medical Service.