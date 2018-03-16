HK flower show blooms

Students participate in a drawing competition at the Flower Show.

Dahlias, including these cactus dahlias, are the theme flower for this year’s Hong Kong Flower Show.

The Hong Kong Flower Show kicked off in Victoria Park today with Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiating at the opening ceremony.

The show features 400,000 flowers, including 40,000 dahlias the featured flower.

The show's theme "Joy in Bloom" is highlighted by a colourful tapestry of flowers at the Sugar Street entrance to the venue, which extends all the way to the showground stage.

Eye-catching exhibits, including a vibrant three-dimensional floral wall, seas of tulips, and dahlia displays offer the public plenty of photo opportunities.

A student drawing competition attracted 2,400 participants who created pictures of the floral scenes and displays.

The event also implements eco-friendly measures, such as recycling bins, collection points for recyclables and green ambassadors to guide the public.

Visitors are encouraged to carry their own bottles and bags.

The Leisure & Cultural Services and Environmental Protection departments will hold Green Recycling Day after the show closes to recover flower display materials and collect flora suitable for replanting.

The show runs until March 25 and is open from 9am to 9pm daily.

