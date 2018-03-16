CS unveils intern scheme

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung launches the Pilot Scheme on Corporate Summer Internship on the Mainland & Overseas.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung launched the Pilot Scheme on Corporate Summer Internship on the Mainland & Overseas today.

The project will see the Government collaborate with 16 major companies to provide 250 internship places on the Mainland and overseas for Hong Kong undergraduate students.

Mr Cheung said the programme will promote a positive outlook on life and independence of mind for young people.

It will also instil in them global perspective, a sense of national identity and affection for Hong Kong, he added.

"A lot of these corporations are rooted in Hong Kong – their operations actually cover the entire Mainland and also various other places.

"Those going to the Mainland, it is not just for a sense of national identity, but also to broaden the outlook, to nurture independence of mind, and also to encourage them to mix with people on the Mainland.

"We are talking about going out of Hong Kong, broaden your horizon, see the world, not only the Mainland but also outside the Mainland."

Thirty internship places are overseas, including Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and the UK.

The remainder are in Mainland cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

The internship will run from May to August this year.

Air tickets and accommodation will be covered by the participating companies.

Applications can be submitted via the participating companies direct.



