TSA recommendations tabled

The Co-ordinating Committee on Basic Competency Assessment & Assessment Literacy today held a meeting to discuss the recommendations on the future arrangements for Primary 3 Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA).

Committee Chairman Hong Chan Tsui-wah said enhancement measures in the past two years alleviated the perceived pressure of TSA on schools, and therefore selecting students to participate in Primary 3 TSA by sampling is the right option.

"Given that we have (had) other enhancement measures in place for two years, and the feedback from the school sector including teachers and parents (is) very positive, we can take the other options on that basis.

"Take the sampling method and separate the Territory-wide System Assessment from the school level reporting. So that would give space for different schools to opt for their participation in the TSA."

As no student names will be recorded and no person's results will be announced, and only 10% of students will participate in TSA, she said the drive for drilling will be greatly reduced.

The committee also suggested the Hong Kong Examinations & Assessment Authority cater to schools wanting their Primary 3 students to participate in the assessment and obtain school reports.

Committee member Ambrose Chong said obtaining the reports can have a positive impact.

He said the reports can help sponsoring bodies to get an idea of school performance and provide support if needed.