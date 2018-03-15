CS visits Islands District

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Tung Chung and Hong Kong International Airport today.

He began his visit by meeting Islands District Councillors to gauge their views on development and community issues.

He was briefed by various departments on the Tung Chung New Town Extension Project, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link.

He said he was pleased to learn the Tung Chung New Town Extension will provide 49,000 flats to accommodate 144,000 people.

The project is one of the key initiatives of the multipronged approach adopted by the Government to increase land supply in the medium to long term.

Mr Cheung then met youths and non-Chinese-speaking people participating in Extra Mile, a Hong Kong International Airport community investment project.

Led by the Airport Authority and supported by its business partners at the airport, as well as non-government organisations and neighbouring communities, the project nurtures talent, improves social mobility and promotes the development of the airport and Hong Kong.

Mr Cheung said the Government will boost youth development by addressing the concerns of young people on education, careers and home ownership.

It will also enhance employment and other support services for ethnic minorities to help their integration into the community, he added.