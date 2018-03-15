HK Flower Show to open

Two light shows will take place at the show every evening.

About 400,000 flowers will be in full bloom at the Hong Kong Flower Show 2018 which opens in Victoria Park tomorrow.

The theme of this year's show is "Joy in Bloom", featuring 40,000 dahlias, the theme flower.

More than 260 organisations from 18 countries will showcase exotic flowers, landscapes and floral art displays.

The Heart of a Child, a World of Great Beauty special exhibit presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department will feature a heart-shaped floral display and a sculpture of ribbons.

Flowers shaped as parading animals will be shown at the Blossom Parade mosaiculture display, while 14,000 blooming tulip bulbs will be arranged in the shape of petals.

There will also be two 10-minute light shows with music every evening.

The Flower Show will be open from 9am to 9pm daily until March 25.

Tickets are available at the department's District Leisure Services Offices and the show's entrance.

E-tickets can be bought through the Tap & Go mobile application.

Information on the floor plan, the theme flower and the landscape displays can be obtained by scanning QR codes at the show.

