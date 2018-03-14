Control point viaduct connected

The link-up ceremony for the main viaduct running from Sha Tau Kok Road to Lin Ma Hang Road under the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point project is held at the Wo Keng Shan Road site.

The linking up of the main viaduct running from Sha Tau Kok Road to Lin Ma Hang Road under the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point project was completed today.

The main viaduct is 3.3km, connecting the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point in the north and the Lung Shan Tunnel and the Fanling Highway Interchange in the south.

Sha Tau Kok Road is now fully connected to the new boundary control point via the trunk part of the new connecting road, which will improve the road network in various areas of North District, including Sha Tau Kok and Ta Kwu Ling.

Attending the link-up ceremony, Director of Civil Engineering & Development Lam Sai-hung said despite the massive scale of the project, the works team spared no effort in achieving satisfactory progress.

He said upon completion of the main structure, other works such as road paving and installation of barriers and road facilities will be conducted in phases, adding the Government will strive to meet the target of completing the project by the end of this year.

The Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point is the first land-based one in Hong Kong with direct access facilities for both passengers and vehicles.

It will serve as a cross-border link to the east of Shenzhen, providing efficient cross-border access to and from the eastern part of Shenzhen, Huizhou, eastern parts of Guangdong and neighbouring provinces.

It will also further strengthen Hong Kong's position in the development of the Pearl River Delta region and alleviate congestion at boundary control points.