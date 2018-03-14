Frank Chan sees transport facilities

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (second right) visits Tsui Lam Estate to see transport services connecting with the Mass Transit Railway station.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan visited a Tseung Kwan O public housing estate and transport facilities in Sai Kung today.

At Tsui Lam Estate he surveyed the transport services connecting with the Mass Transit Railway station.

He then visited Silverstrand Beach where he was briefed on a proposal to build barrier-free facilities linking the beach and a car park.

Mr Chan also observed the parking facilities, and loading and unloading activities in Sai Kung town centre.

He concluded the trip by meeting Sai Kung District Councillors.