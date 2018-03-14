Law Chi-kwong starts NY trip

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (centre-left) gives his support to the UN Women gender equality programme "HeForShe" in New York.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong started his New York trip yesterday.

He met Deputy Consul General of the People's Republic of China in New York Zhao Yumin to discuss recent developments in Hong Kong.

Dr Law later talked about poverty alleviation policies and learned how data sharing can help co-ordinate welfare services with Executive Director of the Mayor's Office for Economic Opportunity Matthew Klein.

He then spoke at a luncheon held by the Hong Kong Association of New York, Asian Women in Business and the International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation.

There, he said Hong Kong women are playing an increasingly vital role in various professions, adding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has taken initiatives to further unleash the potential of women in the labour force.

Dr Law, as part of the Chinese delegation, also attended a meeting of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women to promote the implementation of the Beijing Declaration & Platform for Action, a comprehensive policy framework to realise gender equality and the human rights of women.