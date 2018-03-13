Star Ferry franchise renewed

The Chief Executive in Council has decided to grant a new franchise to Star Ferry for 15 years from April 1.

The company will continue to run its Central-Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai-Tsim Sha Tsui routes until 2033.

The Government considered the company's capability of providing a proper and efficient ferry service before making the franchise decision.

The Transport & Housing Bureau said Star Ferry has undertaken to provide services at economical fares, and offer fare concessions for the elderly, children and the disabled.

The company will provide free Wi-Fi in the passenger waiting areas at its piers from April.

It will also strengthen staff training, use eco-friendly engines, and take measures to enhance pier management and the harbourfront.