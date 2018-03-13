XRL bill does not violate BL

The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Bill does not infringe the Basic Law.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng made the statement after attending a Legislative Council Bills Committee meeting on the proposed legislation today.

The Bar Association has said the bill lacks constitutional basis.

Ms Cheng said she respects different views but stressed the bill does not violate the Basic Law.

The Government will do its utmost to explain this to legislators and the public, she added.