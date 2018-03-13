Election fair, open: CE

The Government ensured the 2018 Legislative Council by-election was conducted in a fair, open and transparent manner, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

Ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, she told reporters the administration met its objective of fulfilling this role and statutory responsibility for the by-election.

Mrs Lam added she will continue to work on strengthening ties with lawmakers.

"In my pledge in the Policy Address and also back in my Election Manifesto, I promised that I will make every effort to work with members of the Legislative Council and to enhance the relationship between the Legislative Council and the administration, and that will continue to be the guiding principle of myself as the Chief Executive and my administration."