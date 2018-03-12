Carrie Lam meets Irish official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks with Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade Simon Convene at the Chief Executive’s Office.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade Simon Coveney at the Chief Executive's Office today.

Welcoming Mr Coveney's first visit to Hong Kong, Mrs Lam noted the city and Ireland have had close relations over the years, and ties will be further enhanced when direct flights between Hong Kong and Dublin start in June.

She said Hong Kong's participation in the Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area will offer the city tremendous opportunities.

She encouraged Irish companies and talent to leverage on Hong Kong's unique role to explore business development opportunities in the city and on the Mainland.

Noting Ireland is home to the headquarters of many leading multinational corporations in information technology and has vibrant creative industries, she said Hong Kong is also keen to develop these industries.

With the development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park and the launch of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Design Innovation Hub, she said she looks forward to more collaboration between Hong Kong and Ireland.

She added small and medium enterprises and startups are particularly welcome to set up businesses in Hong Kong, which has rich experience and excellent facilities to help their growth.