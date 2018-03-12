No comment on judicial review: Gov't

The Government will not comment on the potential judicial review challenging the Returning Officer's decision to approve Au Lok-hin's nomination as a Legislative Council candidate in Hong Kong Island Geographical Constituency.

Making a statement in response to media enquires today, the Government said it will not comment as legal proceedings will soon start.

It said the resolution of disputes arising from elections through judicial proceedings, including election petitions, is a common occurrence and an integral part of Hong Kong's electoral system.

The statement reiterated the Government respects and safeguards the rights enjoyed by Hong Kong residents according to law, including the right to vote and to stand for election.

It added the Government will continue to strictly implement and uphold the Basic Law and ensure all elections are conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and electoral laws.