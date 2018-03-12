Winnie Tam becomes CA head

The Chief Executive has appointed Winnie Tam as Communications Authority Chairperson, succeeding Huen Wong.

The appointment is effective from today until March 31 next year.

Karen Chan and Prof Ray Yep have also been appointed to the authority, while incumbent members Hubert Ng and Anthony Seeto have been reappointed, all for two years from April 1.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said Ms Tam, with her experience in public service and her professional background, will lead the authority to rise to the challenges ahead.

Noting two new members come from the business and academic sectors, Mr Yau said they have vast experience in community services, which will be valuable for the authority's work.

He also thanked outgoing members Adrian Wong and Alan Lui for their contributions.