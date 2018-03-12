LegCo by-election results out

About 904,000 registered geographical constituency electors voted in the 2018 Legislative Council by-election yesterday, representing a turnout rate of about 43%.

For the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency, about 5,300 registered electors cast their ballots, a 70% turnout.

Gary Fan won in the New Territories East constituency, Au Nok-hin won in Hong Kong Island, and Vincent Cheng won in Kowloon West.

Tony Tse won in the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency.