By-election smooth: Barnabas Fung

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung (left) meets the media at the conclusion of the 2018 Legislative Council by-election.

The 2018 Legislative Council by-election has been completed smoothly.

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung made the statement to the media after vote counting was completed at 8am today.

"The by-election was conducted in an open, fair and honest manner. Polling and the vote counting process went smoothly overall,” he said.

The poll was held to fill one vacancy each for the geographical constituencies of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West and New Territories East, plus one vacancy for the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency.

Counting of about 904,000 ballot papers of the three geographical constituencies and about 5,300 ballot papers of the functional constituency was completed nine hours after polling ended last night.

The commission will review the arrangements of the by-election and a report will be submitted to the Chief Executive within three months.