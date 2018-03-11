Government House to open

Government House will be open to the public on March 18 from 10am to 5pm.

Visitors can view the garden and landscaped area, as well as places where the Chief Executive holds official functions and receives dignitaries.

There will be guided tours about the history and architectural features of the distinguished building.

Display boards and two-dimensional barcodes will also be set up to share the stories behind Government House. Visitors can browse the information on their mobile devices.

Guests strolling in the garden will be treated to musical performances by the Hong Kong Police Band and student ensembles.

Due to an expected large number of visitors, queuing outside Government House might be stopped before 5pm, to ensure those already in line can be admitted in time.

Guests will enter the garden through the east gate on Upper Albert Road and leave through the main gate.

They are encouraged to arrive by public transport.

