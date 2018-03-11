Electors urged to cast ballots

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung (second right) visits the polling station at Hong Kong Park Sports Centre.

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung called on registered electors to exercise their civic rights and vote in today's 2018 Legislative Council by-election.

Justice Fung made the appeal after visiting the polling station at Hong Kong Park Sports Centre.

“Voting is very simple. It just takes a few minutes to vote. I appeal to electors to exercise their civic rights and vote as early as possible,” he said.

The by-election is being held for the Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West and New Territories East geographical constituencies and the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency.

Justice Fung reminded the public to bring their original identity documents to the designated polling station specified on their poll card.

A total of 334 ordinary polling stations and 23 dedicated polling stations are open today for about 2.1 million electors to cast their votes.

Among them, 319 of the ordinary polling stations are for geographical constituency voters, while functional constituency electors in Kowloon East and New Territories West can cast their ballots at 15 ordinary polling stations.

Opening hours for the ordinary polling stations and the three dedicated polling stations set up at police stations will be from 7.30am to 10.30pm. Dedicated polling stations set up at penal institutions will be open from 9am to 4pm for security reasons.

Once voting closes, most polling stations in the three geographical constituencies will be turned into counting stations. The public can watch the process from designated areas.

Ballot boxes for the functional constituency will be delivered to the Central Counting Station at the Convention & Exhibition Centre, where counting will take place.

Returning Officers will announce all election results at the venue’s media centre.

The public can watch the results from a public gallery in the media centre. Due to limited seats, admission will be arranged on a first-come, first-served basis from 11pm.

Those who have not yet received their poll cards can log in to the Online Voter Information Enquiry System or call the election hotline 2891 1001 for enquiries.