Citizens urged to vote

The Government today reminded electors to cast their votes in the 2018 Legislative Council By-election on March 11.

The by-election is being held for the Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West and New Territories East geographical constituencies and the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency.

Speaking to reporters today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung called on all eligible voters to cast their ballots.

He hoped elected representatives will work with the Government to make Hong Kong a better place.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip also reminded voters to bring their original identity cards to polling stations.

Mr Nip added the by-election was widely publicised through television, radio, newspaper and online advertisements to promote electoral arrangements.

For enquiries, please call the hotline at 2891 1001 or look up the Online Voter Information Enquiry System.