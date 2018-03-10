Ample time to discuss anthem bill

The Government will give ample time to listen to views on and to discuss a bill on implementing the National Anthem Law in Hong Kong before its introduction to the Legislative Council.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip made the statement today, saying the Government will consult the LegCo Constitutional Affairs Panel on March 23 and plans to introduce the bill before the current legislative session ends in July.

“Our task is to work on the local legislation to implement the National Anthem Law, and we are now in the process of doing that.

“Before we introduce the bill before (the) end of the current legislative session, there will be ample time to discuss with LegCo members and also listen to the views of various sectors.

“We would also make use of various channels to listen to the views expressed and consider how best to draw up the local legislation, making sure that the legislative intent and objectives of the National Anthem Law will be implemented through our local legislation and also taking into account our legal system and also the circumstances of Hong Kong.”