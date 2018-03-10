Anthem bill set by July

The Government plans to submit a bill on implementing the National Anthem Law in Hong Kong to the Legislative Council before its legislative session ends in July.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told reporters today the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau will introduce the legislative proposal to lawmakers on March 23.

Mr Cheung said the National Anthem Law was included in Annex III of the Basic Law last year and that it was Hong Kong’s duty to enact the law through local legislation.

He said the Government will consider the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s common law system and actual situation, as well as views from the public.