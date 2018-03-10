The Hong Kong Flower Show will be held from March 16 to 25 in Victoria Park and features the dahlia as its theme flower.

Hong Kong Flower Show visitors will be treated to the vibrant colours of 40,000 dahlias to be displayed at Victoria Park.

The dahlia is the theme flower of this year’s show which will be held from March 16 to 25.

The flower is native to Mexico and Guatemala and can reach up to more than 1.5m in height.

There are currently about 19,000 registered varieties of dahlias in the world.

Open from 9am to 9pm daily, the event will also showcase a rich variety of potted plants, floral arrangements and landscape displays by local, Mainland and overseas organisations.

