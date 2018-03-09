'Political screening' claim rejected

The Government has refuted an allegation of "political screening" in a report by a foreign organisation regarding the Legislative Council by-election.

In a statement tonight, the Government said there is no question of political screening.

Returning Officers' decisions are made in accordance with the law and ensure elections are held in accordance with the Basic Law and other applicable laws in an open, honest and fair manner.

The statement also noted: "Since the return to the motherland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' in strict accordance with the Basic Law. This demonstrates the full and successful implementation of the 'one country, two systems' principle, which has been widely recognised by the international community.

"It is an important part of the constitutional and legal systems of the HKSAR for the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) to exercise its power conferred by the constitution and the Basic Law to interpret provisions of the Basic Law.

"The NPCSC interpretation in 2016 clearly explains the meaning of Article 104 of the Basic Law and the consequences of contravening the provision. The interpretation also explains clearly the requirements for oath-taking by specified public officers."

Noting the Government respects and safeguards Hong Kong residents' rights, it said it has a duty to implement and uphold the Basic Law and ensure elections are conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws.

"Advocating 'independence of the HKSAR' or 'democratic self-determination', or implementing a referendum and proposing 'independence of the HKSAR' as an option in the referendum for issues relating to Hong Kong's political system, is inconsistent with the constitutional and legal status of the HKSAR as stipulated in the Basic Law, as well as the established basic policies of the People's Republic of China."