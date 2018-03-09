Anthem requirement under study

The Education Bureau is considering how schools should teach about the national anthem in accordance with the national anthem law.

The Government plans to submit the anthem bill within this legislative year for lawmakers to discuss.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung told reporters today the anthem is already taught in primary and secondary schools.

He believes there will be no difficulty in promoting education on the national anthem in all schools after the law has been enacted.

"I think we still need some more time to study and consider what is the best approach to put that requirement (in place) or how to make sure schools will teach the national anthem. We will decide that later."

On the Basic Competency Assessment, Mr Yeung said the bureau is waiting for the Co-ordinating Committee on Basic Competency Assessment & Assessment Literacy to come up with recommendations.

The Government will then announce arrangements for the test, he added.