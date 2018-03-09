Upgrades set for Tai Wai Market

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (right) talks to stall tenants in Tai Wai Market.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today visited Tai Wai Market, which will undergo a series of improvement works, including the installation of an air-conditioning system and upgrades to its barrier-free access facilities.

To assist the elderly, new directory signs and lighting systems will be installed, along with additional seating. Tactile guide paths and warning strips will also be installed.

Subject to funding approval by the Legislative Council before its summer recess, work on the upgrades is set to start in the fourth quarter of this year for completion in the second quarter of 2020.

Prof Chan said the 2018-19 Budget has earmarked $2 billion to implement the 10-year Market Modernisation Programme.

For this purpose, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has formed a team to review nearly 100 markets to improve their facilities and management.

Prof Chan said: "We note the situations of different markets vary and the co-operation and mainstream views of stakeholders like market stall tenants are crucial. Hence, installation of air-conditioning systems, major overhaul or even redevelopment can be included in the improvement works under the Market Modernisation Programme as and when necessary."

She also saw the operation of Hong Kong's first mini street sweeper in Tai Mei Tuk Village.

The sweeper is being used in four Tai Po villages to enhance the efficiency of street cleaning.

"We will use automation to enhance efficiency and explore the introduction of automated cleaning machines or technology," she added.