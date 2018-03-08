CE celebrates Women's Day

Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiated at a reception held by the Women's Commission to celebrate International Women's Day 2018 today.

It was attended by representatives from local women's groups, non-governmental organisations, the business sector and the commission's Gender Focal Point Network.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Lam said the Government is committed to removing barriers for women to enter or remain in employment through various support measures.

"These include enhancing childcare and elderly services, so as to create favourable conditions for women who wish to pursue their careers, and enable them to achieve a better work-life balance."

She noted the commission has put a lot of effort into facilitating women's employment by commissioning surveys and research on women's development and employment.

It has also provided funding to help various groups organise programmes and projects under the Funding Scheme for Women's Development.

"To date, 206 projects have been approved for funding. I look forward to the commission's valuable advice on how we can further support women in the workplace and address other issues of concern for women in the community."

The Government will continue to work closely with the commission to promote the well-being of all women in Hong Kong, she added.