Cultural dev't to be enhanced

City Hall will also undergo works to expand its rehearsal rooms and support facilities.

The Science Museum will undergo expansion works to increase its exhibition space.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will upgrade museum collections and facilities, and improve cultural awareness, to develop arts and culture in Hong Kong.

The 2018-19 Budget set aside $20 billion to improve and develop Hong Kong's cultural facilities.

One project will be the construction of the New Territories East Cultural Centre in Fanling.

Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li said the new facility, located near the Fanling MTR Station, will provide an auditorium that can seat 1,400 people, along with a 700-seat theatre and a 180-seat lecture hall.

"We are going to present some world-class events and performances, for example, every year we will have the Cultural Presentation Programmes inviting some local and world-class visiting art groups to perform for Hong Kong people, so some of these excellent programmes may be presented in the new NT East Cultural Centre in the future."

The Heritage Conservation & Resource Centre in Tin Shui Wai is another new project.

Ms Li said a museum can usually only display about 4% of its collection and the rest of the exhibits are stored away. She hopes the new centre can be both a storage space and an exhibition venue.

"It is intended to be a state-of-the-art facility which deploys world-class technology in the display and storage of our treasures.

"For example, we will have some scientific equipment and also the support system whereby people can look at all our treasures maybe through some transparent materials.

"And we also use technology to provide information about the treasures or individual collection items, maybe some visual reality, augmented reality or other electronic displays."

The Science Museum and Museum of History will undergo expansion works to increase exhibition space.

City Hall, which has been in service for nearly six decades, will undergo works to expand its rehearsal rooms and support facilities. Its existing facilities will also be renovated.

The department will enhance collaboration with performing arts groups and venues in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

"When we look outside of Hong Kong, we notice that more venues in the bay area are being commissioned. They are looking for high quality programmes. The maturing performing arts groups in Hong Kong will serve that need and bridge the gap."

The department will promote reading on a citywide basis. A pilot scheme will extend the operating hours of three specific libraries during Sundays and public holidays from July to September to allow more people to enjoy their collections.

The Budget also allocated $300 million to strengthen the protection and promotion of Hong Kong's intangible cultural heritage.

Ms Li said a scheme will be set up for organisations and community groups so they can apply for funding.