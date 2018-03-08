Joshua Law visits Strasbourg

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law meets Director of the National Institute for Local Studies in Strasbourg, Veronique Robitaillie.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law continued his European visit in France yesterday to get updates on the management and training of civil servants there.

He visited the National School of Administration in Strasbourg and met its Director Patrick Gerard, then visited the National Institute for Local Studies and met with its Director Veronique Robitaillie.

The institute specialises in training local government chief executives and senior managers.

Mr Law will start his UK visit today.

He will visit the Cabinet Office along with Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government and Said Business School to discuss arrangements for Hong Kong civil servants to attend training courses at the institutes.

Tomorrow Mr Law will visit the Civil Service College to learn about its training programmes for British civil servants and other international organisations, and visit HM Treasury.

He will also meet members of the Hong Kong Association Committee and Hong Kong students.