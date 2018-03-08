More flu vaccines to arrive

An additional batch of seasonal influenza vaccines will be available in Hong Kong in mid-March, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan says.

Speaking to the media today, Prof Chan said more people are aware of the need to receive seasonal influenza vaccines.

The Department of Health will continue to promote the Government's vaccination programme and procure more vaccines to meet demand.

She added the Centre for Health Protection has placed an order for 20,000 doses of southern hemisphere seasonal influenza vaccine, which will arrive in Hong Kong in mid-April.