CE happy over development plan

Chief Executive Carrie Lam is glad Premier Li Keqiang mentioned the implementation of the Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area in his work report.

Speaking to reporters upon returning to Hong Kong today after attending the opening ceremony of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong and Guangdong authorities will promote the plan.

She added she was encouraged by Mr Li's confidence that Hong Kong will integrate into the country's development.

On her Beijing trip, Mrs Lam said she visited the Chinese Academy of Governance and Tsinghua University, adding the institutions support the establishment of a Hong Kong civil service college as proposed in her Policy Address.

She also introduced the Policy Address' innovation and technology initiatives to the management of Tsinghua Science Park.