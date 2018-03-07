Trade terminal housing studied

The Task Force on Land Supply discussed the alternative use of the River Trade Terminal, including the possibility of housing, at its 11th meeting today.

Task force chairman Stanley Wong said the 65-hectare, privately-run terminal registered only a 24% utilisation rate last year and handled only 3% of Hong Kong Port's total throughput.

"Members generally agreed it would be worthwhile to explore the alternative uses of the sizeable trade terminal site to better meet the prevailing needs of the community."

As Tuen Mun West is predominantly industrial, the task force considered the possibility of accommodating industrial and brownfield-related operations at the terminal site.

The task force also discussed using the site for housing, but this would be more challenging in terms of ensuring compatibility with the adjoining industrial uses and whether the transport infrastructure could support 20,000 units.

The group noted the proposed Lung Kwu Tan reclamation north of Castle Peak Power Station as recommended under a recently completed technical study. It agreed the proposed reclamation would provide an opportunity to rationalise the industrial uses along the entire western coastal area of Tuen Mun, and to explore the possibility of converting the terminal site and other land in the vicinity into residential use.

It would achieve better economy of scale in development and address the problem of land use compatibility. It would also provide more space for better community planning and facilitate strategic planning of transport infrastructure to support future development.

