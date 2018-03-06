CE visits Beijing academies

Chief Executive Carrie Lam continued her visit to Beijing today by calling on Chinese Academy of Governance Executive Vice President Ma Jiantang.

She also visited the academy's Hong Kong & Macao Training Center.

Mrs Lam thanked the academy for providing training to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government officers, adding Hong Kong is planning to establish a civil service college.

Noting the Central Government supports the integration of Hong Kong into the country's development, she said it is of paramount importance to enhance Hong Kong civil servants' understanding of the nation's latest developments.

The HKSAR Government will continue to arrange for civil servants to train at the academy and hopes to invite the institute's experts to Hong Kong to give lectures to benefit more civil servants, she added.

Mrs Lam then met Tsinghua University Party Secretary Prof Chen Xu and thanked the university for providing state affairs courses for senior Hong Kong civil servants.

She said she hopes tertiary institutions in Hong Kong and on the Mainland boost collaboration in innovation and technology and scientific research.

Mrs Lam later visited the Tsinghua University Science Park to see its excellent environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.