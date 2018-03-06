Law Chi-kwong visits allowance office

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong examines multilingual posters at the Working Family Allowance Scheme Office.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-Kong visited the Working Family Allowance Office in Kwun Tong today.

He reviewed preparations for the improved Working Family Allowance Scheme which will be implemented on April 1.

He said non-governmental organisations, including those serving ethnic minorities, have been commissioned to help scheme applicants.

About 60 community briefings will be held across Hong Kong to introduce the improved measures.

Dr Law said he appreciated the office's hard work in swiftly preparing for the enhanced scheme.

