Joshua Law starts Europe visit

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law meets Permanent Under Secretary of the Finnish Ministry of Finance Paivi Nerg in Helsinki.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law started his European visit yesterday in Helsinki.

He reviewed the management and training of the Finnish civil service and met with Permanent Under Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Paivi Nerg who manages government human resources.

He also met with Director General of the Department for the Americas & Asia of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Kimmo Lahdevirta and paid a visit to the HAUS Finnish Institute of Public Management to learn about its civil servant training programmes.

Mr Law will travel to France today and visit the Paris Institute of Political Studies and the Ministry of Public Action & Accounts.

He will visit the National School of Administration and the National Institute for Local Studies in Strasbourg tomorrow before heading to the UK.

Mr Law will return to Hong Kong on March 10.