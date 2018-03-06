Fujian Scheme applications open

The Social Welfare Department's Fujian Scheme opened for applications today.

The scheme provides an Old Age Allowance of $1,345 a month to eligible Hong Kong people aged 65 or above who choose to reside in Fujian without having to return to Hong Kong each year.

It will be launched on April 1.

Completed applications should be sent to the Social Security Field Unit (Guangdong Scheme & Fujian Scheme) by post at Room 2110-2111, 21/F Landmark North, 39 Lung Sum Avenue, Sheung Shui, New Territories, Hong Kong.

The International Social Service – Hong Kong Branch will assist those unable to travel to Hong Kong due to health reasons in completing applications, conducting case reviews and handling enquiries.

