CE attends NPC opening

Mrs Lam (centre) attends a seminar held by the Committee of Youth Activities in Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) attends the opening ceremony of the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress in Beijing.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today attended the opening ceremony of the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress in Beijing.

Mrs Lam said she was honoured to attend the meeting as the Chief Executive for the first time.

She thanked Premier Li Keqiang for supporting Hong Kong in the government work report, especially for the integration of the city in the development of the country including the Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam visited WF Central, a commercial project developed by Hongkong Land. The design of the project connects with the history and environment of Beijing’s Wangfujing area.

Afterwards, she attended a seminar organised by the Committee of Youth Activities in Hong Kong where she said Hong Kong’s further integration with the country’s development will bring more opportunities to the city’s youth.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Government will help young people develop on the Mainland through opportunities such as internships, she added.

Shortly after arriving in Beijing on March 4, Mrs Lam met Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi and Governor of Guangdong Province Ma Xingrui.

She told them the HKSAR Government will fully collaborate in the development of the bay area.