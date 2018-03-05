Care fund mechanism efficient

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said the Community Care Fund mechanism will be efficient in implementing a plan to help “N have-nots”.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Cheung said the fund is experienced and flexible in handling subsidies for the “N have-nots”.

He said time is needed to identify groups which have not been covered in the Budget and nail down the scheme details.

The plan is still being studied, Mr Cheung said, adding the Government will listen to all views on the issue.