Gov’t briefs businesses on Budget

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau speaks at a briefing on Budget proposals to enhance support for businesses.

More than 200 people attended a Trade & Industry Department briefing today on proposals announced in the 2018-19 Budget to support businesses.

Speaking at the briefing, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said the Government invested tens of billions of dollars over the years to support the development of enterprises, in particular small and medium ones.

The Budget proposed to inject a total of $2.5 billion to increase the cumulative grant ceiling per enterprise of the Enterprise Support Programme under the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading & Domestic Sales.

It also expanded its funding scope to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets.

Mr Yau said: "These enhancement proposals will greatly strengthen our support to enterprises and provide practical assistance in their market development, in particular in the Mainland and ASEAN markets.

“The enhancement proposals will also cater for the needs of start-ups, aligning with the Government's policy objective of encouraging start-ups and innovation."