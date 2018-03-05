Gov’t to push employment of disabled

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today said the Government will increase efforts to promote the employment of the disabled.

Dr Law was speaking at the 2017-18 awards ceremony of the Talent-Wise Employment Charter & Inclusive Organisations Recognition Scheme.

He said the Government will provide job matching services for the disabled and increase subsidies to those who employ them.

Dr Law added the Government will strengthen post-placement follow-up services in vocational rehabilitation service units, as announced in the 2018-19 Budget.

"Every man has his gift. We truly believe that all of us, either able-bodied or disabled, have unique potentials and abilities. Everyone can excel, unleash their potential and contribute to the community given suitable opportunities."

The Charter Scheme is organised by the Labour & Welfare Bureau, the Rehabilitation Advisory Committee, the Joint Council for People with Disabilities and the Council of Social Service.

It promotes collaboration between the community, Government and the business sector to create more internship and employment opportunities for the disabled.

