Dynamic 'N have-nots' plan mulled

A dynamic "N have-nots" programme can help fill gaps in the 2018-19 Budget.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong made the statement today, noting Financial Secretary Paul Chan has invited the Community Care Fund to consider relaunching an "N have-nots" programme to help groups which have not been covered by the Budget.

"I hope everybody will take this ('N have-nots') as a more dynamic concept, rather than something we have done a couple of years ago.



"We have to reconsider what will be the best way to fill the gaps of the existing Budget. We understand there is always a possibility in the Budget that we need some measures and support from the Community Care Fund to fill the gaps."

Dr Law said a balance must be sought in formulating the programme to avoid over-complicated procedures or double benefits due to a simplified mechanism.

On the idea of putting some social services in industrial buildings, Dr Law said the process of consultation and design to develop social facilities at government, institution or community sites takes time.

Noting the immense shortage of social welfare services, he said acquiring existing premises to build facilities for these services is an option.

"No matter it is commercial or industrial where some of those services can be suitably placed on these kinds of premises. Definitely we cannot place residential services in industrial buildings, but there are other service types we can use (for such premises).

"Definitely we can rent them, but the other option is to acquire such premises."

He said the Government is looking for opportunities, adding there is no timeline on the issue at the moment.