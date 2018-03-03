Poverty group backs FS' move

The Commission on Poverty will support the Financial Secretary and plan initiatives to help people not covered by the 2018-19 Budget.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said he understands some people feel they do not benefit from the Budget.

He said the Community Care Fund, which is a task force under the commission, has experience in allocating allowances to the "N have-nots", adding it is reasonable for Financial Secretary Paul Chan to invite the fund to explore measures to help groups not benefiting from the Budget.

Mr Cheung said he, as the commission chairperson, will work with the Secretary for Labour & Welfare to support Mr Chan's arrangement.

He said the Government will provide all necessary resources, adding no money from the fund will be used for this purpose.