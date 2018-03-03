Care fund to explore relief plans

The Community Care Fund will explore measures to help people who have not been covered by the 2018-19 Budget.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made the statement after attending two radio programmes today.

He said he has invited the fund to explore possible avenues and remove some restrictions to help the Government share its surplus with groups not benefiting from the Budget.

"In the last round of initiatives by the Community Care Fund for the 'N have-nots', people living in public housing estates were excluded, but in this particular time round, this restriction can be uplifted.

"We are focusing more on those who are working very hard, earning not much, not seeking any subsidies from the Government say for example, and also another group, say, retired people, young retired living in public housing estates without any social security."

Mr Chan said he has asked the fund to expedite its process and urged the public to be patient on the matter.

He also noted there is a rising trend of completed units in development projects not being put on the market, adding the Government is studying the issue.