Insurance scheme an extra option

The Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme will give the public an extra option in choosing health coverage.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement after attending a radio programme today.

She said the scheme's objective is to enhance the standard of hospitalisation insurance, adding it will give the public another choice in coverage.

"As far as the chronic illness people are concerned, some of the protection measures provided by the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme include some of the chemotherapy for cancer patients, some of the very important investigations, and also the hospitalisation.

"So I think that it can at least partly address the issue of chronic illness."

Prof Chan said one million people are expected to join the scheme, adding the Government will do more promotions in addition to the scheme's tax deduction to attract more participants.

The public medical system is always there as a safety net for Hong Kong people, she said, adding the Government will continue to enhance health services.