Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Beijing from March 4 to 7 and attend the opening ceremony of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 5.

She will meet Mainland officials and conduct duty visits during her stay and will be joined by Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki.

During her absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.