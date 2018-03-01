Green tax incentives planned

The Government plans to enhance tax incentives to promote the development of renewable energy and the use of energy-efficient building installations.

The idea was outlined yesterday in the 2018-19 Budget.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said today, starting from the 2018-19 financial year, capital expenditure on related installations can be fully deducted in the first year of purchase, instead of five years as currently stipulated.

"Providing an enhanced tax incentive for renewable energy and energy-efficient building installations will further encourage adoption of renewable energy and energy saving in the community."

To enjoy the tax incentive, the building must be registered under the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department's voluntary Energy Efficiency Registration Scheme for Buildings.

They must also reach specified standards under a green building certification system.

Renewable energy installations such as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines are eligible for the tax incentive.

Mr Wong added: "Encouraging different stakeholders in the community to adopt renewable energy and use energy-efficient green buildings has been our priority task in mitigating climate change.

"The Government will lead by example and encourage the community to join hands in fostering renewable energy development and energy saving."